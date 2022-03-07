Chesnara (LON:CSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $257.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 201722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company has a market cap of £389.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.69.
Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)
