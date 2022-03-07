Chesnara (LON:CSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $257.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 201722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company has a market cap of £389.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.69.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

