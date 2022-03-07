Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.47

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.47 and last traded at C$20.61, with a volume of 7301858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The company has a market cap of C$41.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30. Insiders purchased 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

