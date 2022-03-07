On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 750936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.95).

Several research firms have recently commented on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.46).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £345.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.