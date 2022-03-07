Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $509.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

