Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 333 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after buying an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 358,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

