Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.
Shares of BLK stock traded down $19.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $676.64. 48,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,035. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $690.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $816.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $877.34.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
