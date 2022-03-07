Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,761 Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.21. 25,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

