Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Reaches $23.92 on Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.92 or 0.00063277 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $352,981.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.23 or 0.06536743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.73 or 0.99842472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 375,860 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

