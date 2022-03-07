Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $4.18. 91,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

