38,551 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 322,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

