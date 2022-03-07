Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 8667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

