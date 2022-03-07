CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 11163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVAC. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
