Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.10

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 9513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

