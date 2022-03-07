Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

