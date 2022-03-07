Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 282,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

