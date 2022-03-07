Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Decreases By 24.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NBSE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,766. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
