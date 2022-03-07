Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Decreases By 24.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NBSE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,766. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.