Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $294,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 95,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,464. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

