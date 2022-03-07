ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $27,833.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.96 or 0.06522762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,622.47 or 0.99839860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046161 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.