Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.23. 929,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,585. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.31 and a 12-month high of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

