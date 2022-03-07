Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $48.17

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,080. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

