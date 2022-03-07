Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $138.63 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.17. 139,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.