BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.55. 599,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

