Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,189 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.46. 113,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,253. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

