Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 812,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

