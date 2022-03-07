Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 353,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

