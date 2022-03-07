Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Freshpet stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,721. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.04 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.