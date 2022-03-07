iMe Lab (LIME) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 20% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $760,571.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.96 or 0.06522762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,622.47 or 0.99839860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046161 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.