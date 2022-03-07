Phantasma Energy Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $35,480.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.96 or 0.06522762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,622.47 or 0.99839860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

