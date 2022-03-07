Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.68. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. 32,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,909. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

