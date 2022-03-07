Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 9.6%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.01 and last traded at $96.34. Approximately 505,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,348,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.03, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

