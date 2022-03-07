Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.18

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 98304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

