Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.54

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.54 and last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

