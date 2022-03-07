Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Lazard posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lazard by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

