Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Up 10.5%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 36,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,721,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sema4 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

