Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 305,302 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

