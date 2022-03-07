Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Declines By 33.6%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

