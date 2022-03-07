Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOSMF shares. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, cut Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

Shares of JOSMF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,849. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.