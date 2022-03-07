Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Rises By 37.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HLLPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.18. 140,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.