Baugh & Associates LLC Has $14.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

