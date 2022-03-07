Next Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $151.49 on Monday, reaching $2,761.33. 220,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.