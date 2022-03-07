Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

