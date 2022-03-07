Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 436 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $108.16. 54,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

