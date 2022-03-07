Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

VIG stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $140.73 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

