Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 163,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 955,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

