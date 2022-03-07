Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

NYSE:CB traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.44. 124,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

