Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. National Pension Service increased its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

SYY traded down $6.96 on Monday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 375,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

