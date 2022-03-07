Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 629 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,033. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $219.07 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

