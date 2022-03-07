Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $20.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $575.01. 87,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,942. The company has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

