Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SONY traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,704. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

