Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Hershey posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $213.11. 91,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. Hershey has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

